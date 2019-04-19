Learn to make Mediterranean cuisine in May

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Penn State Extension is offering a cooking class, Mediterranean Cuisine Comes to You, for individuals interested in eating healthy and living well.

This hands-on class will take place once a week beginning May 2 and ending May 30 from 6-8 p.m.

It will be held at the Sampson Family YMCA, 2200 Golden Mile Highway, Pittsburgh.

The class will include tasting sessions, Mediterranean recipes, information about the history and culture of the Mediterranean lifestyle and more.

The cost to attend the four classes is $80.

Visit extension.psu.edu/mediterranean-cuisine-comes-to-you or call 877-345-0691 by April 28 to register.