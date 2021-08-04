Solar farm and battery storage proposed in Marion County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Marion County Solar Project LLC’s proposal to build a 100 megawatt solar farm in Marion County.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 28, at Evers Arena, 220 E. Fairground Street, Marion, Ohio 43302. The proposed solar facility will be located on about 970 acres in Marion Township. There will also be a 20.3 MW battery energy storage system included in the project.

The purpose of the hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the board.

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. Unless otherwise specified by the facility, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should plan to wear a face covering and socially distance.

More information on the proposed solar facility is available at opsb.ohio.gov, in case number 21-36-EL-BGN. Comments may also be submitted online at www.PUCO.ohio.gov or by mail addressed to 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215.

***

There are other upcoming hearings set for solar farms in Ohio.



The hearing for AEUG Union Solar, LLC’s proposal to build a 325 megawatt solar farm, in Union County will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 16, at Bunsold Middle School,14198 Ohio State Route 4, in Marysville, Ohio.

The hearing for Clearview Solar’s proposed 144 MW solar farm in Champaign County is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the fire/township meeting room, 10778 W. St. Rt. 29, Rosewood, Ohio, 43070.

The public hearing for Union Ridge Solar LLC’s 107 MW solar farm in Licking County will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Harrison Township Trustees Office, Road Garage, 6750 Outville Rd, S.W. Pataskala, Ohio 43062.