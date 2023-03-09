Solar farms approved in Hancock County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board, Feb. 16, approved two solar farms in Hancock County: South Branch Solar, in Washington Township, and Border Basin Solar, in Cass Township.

South Branch Solar will sit on about 610 acres within a 712-acre project area and is rated to produce about 130 megawatts of power. The board required 50 conditions be met to minimize and mitigate impacts during construction and operation, according to an OPSB press release.

Borden Basin, a 120 megawatt solar farm, will sit on about 966 acres within a 1,378-acre project area. The board similiarly required 44 conditions of this projects to be approved.