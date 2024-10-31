Stark Parks recognizes volunteers

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks celebrated volunteer accomplishments in 2024 at the annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park earlier this month.

Community Partnership Award

The Stark County Beekeeper’s Association was awarded a Community Partnership Award for their collaboration in leading successful beekeeping programs. Members volunteered each week to evaluate the health of the hive and prepared materials for many public programs. They also provided a swarm of bees for the hive.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Shandy Myers, of Perry Townshp, a longtime volunteer at the Wildlife Conservation Center, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Nominations cited her strong commitment to helping wildlife, sharing her knowledge with other volunteers and visitors, and willingness to pick up additional volunteering shifts and assist at special events during the year. As a sub-permittee, Myers has cared for over 100 animals from her home requiring around-the-clock feedings and care.

Volunteer of the Year Award

Pam Severa, of Hartville, was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year because of her commitment to the success of Stark Parks and the Quail Hollow Volunteer Association. As a Board Member and Membership Committee Chair of the Quail Hollow Volunteer Association, a member of the Quail Hollow Herbal Society and a Stark Parks Ambassador volunteer she has given more than 3,000 hours over the last several years.

Wildlife Conservation Center Volunteer of the Year Award

Barbra Lewis, of Perry Township, was honored as the Wildlife Conservation Center Volunteer of the Year because of her “whatever needs done” work ethic during her weekly volunteering at the center. Nominations praised her ability to help with background tasks and dirty jobs that are vital to the facility especially during the busy baby seasons. Lewis’s involvement and interest with the center has spanned over several decades.

Community Science Award

Michael Barath, of Canton, a volunteer since 2007, was given the Community Science Award. His contributions included observations to iNaturalist and surveying bumblebees and bluebirds at park locations. He also takes photos while volunteering to showcase conservation efforts and wildlife at several parks and special events.

Outstanding Trailblazer Award. Jean Warstler, of Navarre, a Trailblazer volunteer for nine years has spent many hours hiking and biking on the trails and assisting trail users. Nominations cited her dependability and accurate reports of activity and common questions and requests from trail users.

Rising Star Award

Abby Rochford, of Massillon, was recognized with the Rising Star Award for her determination and hard work in the Ranger Explorer youth program. The award honors an outstanding individual who is beginning to discover the meaning of volunteerism in the community. A two-year member of the program, she has made being a part of the explorer program a priority and brings energy and leadership to events.

Retiring Board Member. Bill Bryan, of Massillon, was recognized as a retiring Board of Park Commission member serving since 2016.