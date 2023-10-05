Summit County collecting milkweed pods

AKRON, Ohio — The 2023 Summit County Milkweed Pod collection sponsored by the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative begins Oct. 5. The large collection bin will be hosted by the Ohio State University Extension, Summit County Office at its location in Akron, 440 Vernon Odum Blvd.

The last day for collection will be Nov. 11, since the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be picking up the collection bin Nov. 12.

The collected pods will be cleaned and the seed will be used to establish new plantings and create additional habitat for the monarch butterfly in Ohio.

To find out more about OPHI, go to ohiopollinator.org/. For more information, contact Summit SWCD at sbarbic@summitoh.net or 330-929-2871.