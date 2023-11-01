Summit County milkweed pod collection continues until Nov. 11

AKRON, Ohio — The Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative will continue gathering milkweed pods through the 2023 Summit County milkweed pod collection until Nov. 11.

The milkweed collection bin is at the Ohio State University Extension Summit County Office located at 440 Vernon Odum Blvd., Akron, Ohio. The collected pods will be cleaned and seed will be used to start new plantings in order to make more habitats for the monarch butterfly in Ohio. To find out more about OPHI and its mission, visit www.ohiopollinator.org.

With questions, contact Summit SWCD at staff@summitswcd.net.