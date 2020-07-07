Throlson American Bison Foundation Scholarship accepting 2020 applications

The National Bison Association (NBA) has announced the 2020 Throlson American Bison Foundation Scholarship amid continued growth in consumer demand for healthy, natural bison meat.

Beginnings

The Throlson American Bison Foundation is named after its founder, Dr. Ken Throlson, DVM, a pioneer of the modern bison business and awards outstanding college students with an interest in the burgeoning bison industry.

“The Throlson American Bison Foundation Scholarship program has been established to recognize, encourage and promote leadership among future bison industry professionals,” said Dave Carter, executive director of the NBA.

2020

In November 2020, the Throlson American Bison Foundation will award scholarships totaling, but not limited to, $10,000 to outstanding college junior, senior or graduate students studying fields related to the bison industry.

A minimum of $2,000 of the $10,000 amount will be awarded in the memory of Richard Zahringer to a student pursuing a degree in agriculture economics, agribusiness, or accounting. Ideally, this student will have future interest in livestock and specifically bison.

How to apply

The online scholarship application is available online here and must be submitted by October 1, 2020, which also requires this form to be completed by the student’s department head, as well as a letter of recommendation from faculty. Award announcements will be made no later than Nov. 5, 2020. For more information, contact the NBA office at (303) 292-2833, or jim@bisoncentral.com

The NBA also has a Junior membership for individuals ages 21 and younger that are interested in learning more about the bison business. NBA Junior Members can access member information on the website, receive discounted conference rates, consign animals to the Gold Trophy Show & Sale held in Denver in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show, and receive a subscription to Bison World and the NBA newsletter, The Weekly Update. The Junior Membership is $50 annually.