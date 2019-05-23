Tractor Supply presents funds to National FFA

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — This year, Tractor Supply stores nationwide raised a record $970,122 through customer donations to fund agriculture projects.

The donations were used for the Grants for Growing program, which provides funding to FFA chapters across the country for the development or improvement of a proposed agricultural project.

FFA received 436 grant applications, which detailed how FFA chapters would start or expand a unique and sustainable project.

Tractor Supply awarded 259 grants, impacting more than 24,000 students in 258 FFA chapters across the country this spring.

For more details about the program, visit www.FFA.org/grantsforgrowing.