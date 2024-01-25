Tree planting to be discussed at next NEOFA meeting

CANFIELD, Ohio — The North Eastern Ohio Forestry Association will discuss tree planting at its next meeting, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. at Millcreek Metroparks, in Canfield.

This meeting will be a panel discussion on proper tree-planting procedures. Many members will be planting seedlings this spring as part of their management plans. Topics include site selection and preparation, planting methods, care of the seedlings, and weed control. Jim Elze will moderate the panel discussion.

New directors. NEOFA would also like to welcome its new directors. Angela Marshall lives on a 23-acre farmstead, south of Salem, with her husband, Jake and three daughters. The family is actively following a forest management plan on their 20-acre woodlot. TSI and maple syrup production keep them busy. The girls are in 4-H as well.

Dusty Briceland lives on the family homestead near Canfield which includes both agricultural land and woodlands, with his wife Judy. Briceland retired from GM Lordstown and claims this as his retirement hobby. He has enjoyed learning about forestry at our monthly meetings and getting to know our members.