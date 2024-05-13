Upcoming Harmony barn concert to feature bluegrass band

Ron Thomason and the Dry Branch Fire Squad will perform an all-ages concert May 17 at the Historic Harmony Barn, 303 Mercer Road in Harmony. (Submitted photo)

HARMONY, Pa. — Nationally-known recording artists Ron Thomason and the Dry Branch Fire Squad will perform their blend of humor and bluegrass music May 17 from 6-8 p.m. inside the Historic Harmony Barn, 303 Mercer Rd in Harmony.

Doors open at 4:30. Bring your own single lawn chair and enjoy food and beverages from Fire & Smoke Barbeque and Koehler Brewing. Soda and water will also be for sale.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 cash at the door. The concert is co-sponsored by the Harmony Museum. Purchase online tickets at http://drybranchfiresquad.eventbrite.com.

Handicap parking at the Harmony Barn, with other parking at Steamfitters, 230 Wise Road, Harmony, PA. Take the shuttle bus from Steamfitters to the concert.

