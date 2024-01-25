Findlay native honored as emerging leader

COLUMBUS — The Ohio AgriBusiness Association has named Paige Scott, of Legacy Farmers Cooperative, as the recipient of the 2024 Industry Excellence Award for Achievement as an Emerging Leader.

She will be recognized at the 2024 OABA Industry Conference on Jan. 31 and will receive a plaque and $1,000 cash award. The Industry Excellence Awards honor excellence, professionalism and achievement among Ohio AgriBusiness Association member companies and their employees. The Achievement as an Emerging Leader Award is presented to an individual who represents the spirit of leadership as a growing agribusiness professional.

Scott, of Findlay, Ohio, serves as the precision services manager for Legacy Farmers Cooperative, overseeing soil sampling, variable rate business, aerial application services, 4R stewardship and H2Ohio implementation. Additionally, she contributes to scouting, tissue testing and carbon market discussions and introduces new technologies in progressive agriculture.