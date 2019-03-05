Trumbull County Farm Bureau offers scholarships

ORWELL, Ohio — The Trumbull County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students that have been admitted to a two or four-year institution of higher learning.

The applicant or the applicant’s parent/stepparent/legal guardian must be a current Trumbull County Farm Bureau member. They must prove enrollment in a 2- or 4-year degree program as a full- time student by his/her college, university or technical school for undergraduate degree only.

Applicants may reapply yearly for the scholarship but are limited to two Farm Bureau scholarships. They must present themselves to the selection committee for a personal interview.

No handwritten forms will be accepted. The fillable form is available on our website: www.trumbullfb.org, by emailing trumbull@ofbf.org or by calling the Trumbull County Farm Bureau office at 440.426.2195.

Applications must be received or postmarked by April 1, 2019. They may be mailed, faxed to 440.426.9103, emailed to trumbull@ofbf.org or hand delivered to the Trumbull County Farm Bureau office at 8220 State Route 45, Suite B, Orwell, OH 44076.