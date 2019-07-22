Trumbull fair sale totals $334,314

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted information and photos)
July 13, 2019
Sale Total: $334,314.25
Total Lots: 277
CARCASS STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 15
Average: $3.67 with champions; $3.56 without
Grand champion/live rate of gain: Marcus Murray
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 769 pounds
Buyer: Ainsley Oil Company
Reserve champion: John Shaw III
Bid: $4.25/pound Weight: 823 pounds
Buyer: Cortland Banks
Carcass rate of gain: Maddison Murray
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 38
Average: $2.67 with champions; $2.56 without
Grand champion: Anistyn Williams
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1418 pounds
Buyer: Midway Doors — Steve and Jody Burbach
Reserve champion/senior showmanship and outstanding project winner/showman of showmen: Luke Culp
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1384 pounds
Buyer: W.I. Miller and Sons
Novice showmanship and outstanding project winner: Sophia Balzer
Junior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Cadence Imhoff
Intermediate showmanship and outstanding project winner: Sydney Morrison
MARKET CHICKENS
Number of Pens: 37
Average: $8.80/pound with champions; $8.38 without
Grand champion: Christian Socha
Bid: $17/pound Weight: 21.2 pounds
Buyer: Bloomfield Livestock Auction
Reserve champion: Julia Byler
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 19.9 pounds
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ
TURKEYS
Number of Market Lots: 17
Average: $12.90 with champions; $8.71 without
Grand champion: Logan Nott
Bid: $75/pound Weight: 34.9 pounds
Buyer: Daniel Polivka
Reserve champion: Logan Easterday
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 38.5 pounds
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ
MARKET DUCKS
Number of Market Lots: 4
Average: $54.80 with champions; $12.45 without
Grand champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $115/pound Weight: 7.3 pounds
Buyer: Green & Golden Farm
Reserve champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $70/pound Weight: 7.3 pounds
Buyer: Countryside Veterinary Service
CARCASS GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 2
Average: $14.15
Grand champion/carcass rate of gain: Carlie Easterday
Bid: $17.50/pound Weight: 45 pounds
Buyer: Camelot Therapeutic Center — Max Dade
Reserve champion: Logan Easterday
Bid: $11/pound Weight: 48 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Credit Union
GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 10
Average: $7.62 with champions; $7.90 without
Grand champion/intermediate showmanship and outstanding project winner/live rate of gain: Justin Franko
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 85 pounds
Buyer: Brian Giffis
Reserve champion/senior showmanship/showman of showmen/rate of gain ma: Tate Smith
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 106 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Benton, DDS
Novice showmanship: Ava Stammer
Senior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Amanda Franko
DAIRY GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 4
Average: $5.95 with champions; $4.76 without
Grand champion/dairy goat rate of gain: Trenton Canzonetta
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 76 pounds
Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care — Cathy Hogue
Reserve champion: Trenton Canzonetta
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 77 pounds
Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care — Cathy Hogue
CARCASS LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 9
Average: $9.69/pound with champions; $8.26/pound without
Grand champion: Grayson Moody
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 69 pounds
Buyer: Northside Farms
Reserve champion/senior showmanship/senior master shepherd: Callae Moody
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 63 pounds
Buyer: Northside Farms
Carcass rate of gain: Wyatt Corson
LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 26
Average: $6.99/pound with champions; $6.05/pound without
Grand champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $18/pound Weight: 132 pounds
Buyer: Robert Boulware — Highland Field Services
Reserve champion/intermediate showmanship and shepherd/overall showman: Lauren Philips
Bid: $18/pound Weight: 132 pounds
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ
Novice showmanship and shepard: Jordan Ramsey
Junior showmanship and shepherd: Seri Williams
Live rate of gain: Allison Rowe
DAIRY FEEDERS
Number of Market Lots: 15
Average: $2.19/pound with champions; $2.06/pound without
Grand champion: Milenka Moody
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 574 pounds
Buyer: Northside Farms
Reserve champion/junior showmanship: Carter Kibler
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 447 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Ted and Lisa Ramsey
Intermediate showmanship/advanced showmanship: Elizabeth Smallsreed
Senior showmanship: Tim Hanusosky
Rate of gain: Grayson Moody
CARCASS HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 15
Average: $2.73/pound with champions; $2.41/pound without
Grand champion: Ella Thompson
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 193 pounds
Buyer: W.I. Miller and Sons
Reserve champion: Riley Boggess
Bid: $4/pound Weight: 163 pounds
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 82
Average: $3.43/pound with champions; $3.16/pound without
Grand champion: Hudson Miller
Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 274 pounds
Buyer: Farm Credit Ag Business
Reserve champion/senior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Riley Philips
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 271 pounds
Buyer: Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers, LLC
Junior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Avery Rice
Novice showmanship and outstanding project winner: Jeremiah Adams
Intermediate showmanship winner: Lauren Philips
Intermediate outstanding project winner: Emily Roper
RABBITS
Number of pens of three: 3
Average: $15.09 with champions; $16 without
Grand champion: Laila Mulligan
Bid: $11/pound Weight: 11.3 pounds
Buyer: Green & Golden Farm
Reserve champion: Emilee Lukehart
Bid: $18/pound Weight: 11.6 pounds
Buyer: Green & Golden Farm
AUCTIONEERS/RINGMEN:
Mike Davis, Duke Whiting, Drew Turner, Mike Postlethwait and Larry Postlethwait
