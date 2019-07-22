Trumbull fair sale totals $334,314

Tate Smith raised the St. Jude Charity Hog, donated by Drew Turner. In total, the charity hog raised $9,760. The buyers for the hog were Colebrook Elevator of Orwell, W.I. Miller and Sons of Farmdale, The Arms Trucking Co. of East Claridon, Mike Rozzo of Jim Brown Seed Sales in Bristolville, Cockeye BBQ of Warren and Heritage Hill Farm of Kinsman. Addison Thompson also donated $100 from her 4-H check. Feed and bedding for the hog were donated by Jones Performance Horses, Rome Feed, Inc. and Rome Feed, Inc. South, Jim Brown Seed Sales and Edward Jones Investments.

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos)

July 13, 2019

Sale Total:          $334,314.25

Total Lots: 277     

CARCASS STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 15

Average: $3.67 with champions; $3.56 without

Grand champion/live rate of gain: Marcus Murray

Bid: $4.50/pound              Weight: 769 pounds

Buyer: Ainsley Oil Company

Reserve champion: John Shaw III

Bid: $4.25/pound              Weight: 823 pounds

Buyer: Cortland Banks

Carcass rate of gain: Maddison Murray

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 38

Average: $2.67 with champions;    $2.56 without

Grand champion: Anistyn Williams

Bid: $4.50/pound              Weight: 1418 pounds

Buyer: Midway Doors — Steve and Jody Burbach

Reserve champion/senior showmanship and outstanding project winner/showman of showmen: Luke Culp

Bid: $4.50/pound              Weight: 1384 pounds

Buyer: W.I. Miller and Sons

Novice showmanship and outstanding project winner: Sophia Balzer

Junior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Cadence Imhoff

Intermediate showmanship and outstanding project winner: Sydney Morrison

MARKET CHICKENS

Number of Pens: 37

Average: $8.80/pound with champions; $8.38 without

Grand champion: Christian Socha

Bid: $17/pound             Weight: 21.2 pounds

Buyer: Bloomfield Livestock Auction

Reserve champion: Julia Byler

Bid: $14/pound              Weight: 19.9 pounds

Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 17

Average: $12.90 with champions; $8.71 without

Grand champion: Logan Nott

Bid: $75/pound             Weight: 34.9 pounds

Buyer: Daniel Polivka

Reserve champion: Logan Easterday

Bid: $16/pound              Weight: 38.5 pounds

Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

MARKET DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 4

Average: $54.80 with champions; $12.45 without

Grand champion: Justin Hall

Bid: $115/pound             Weight: 7.3 pounds

Buyer: Green & Golden Farm

Reserve champion: Justin Hall

Bid: $70/pound             Weight: 7.3 pounds

Buyer: Countryside Veterinary Service

CARCASS GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 2

Average: $14.15

Grand champion/carcass rate of gain: Carlie Easterday

Bid: $17.50/pound              Weight: 45 pounds

Buyer: Camelot Therapeutic Center — Max Dade

Reserve champion: Logan Easterday

Bid: $11/pound              Weight: 48 pounds

Buyer: Geauga Credit Union

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 10

Average: $7.62 with champions; $7.90 without

Grand champion/intermediate showmanship and outstanding project winner/live rate of gain: Justin Franko

Bid: $6/pound              Weight: 85 pounds

Buyer: Brian Giffis

Reserve champion/senior showmanship/showman of showmen/rate of gain ma: Tate Smith

Bid: $7/pound              Weight: 106 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Benton, DDS

Novice showmanship: Ava Stammer

Senior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Amanda Franko

DAIRY GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 4

Average: $5.95 with champions; $4.76 without

Grand champion/dairy goat rate of gain: Trenton Canzonetta

Bid: $9/pound              Weight: 76 pounds

Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care — Cathy Hogue

Reserve champion: Trenton Canzonetta

Bid: $5/pound              Weight: 77 pounds

Buyer: Grandmothers Who Care — Cathy Hogue

CARCASS LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 9

Average: $9.69/pound with champions; $8.26/pound without

Grand champion: Grayson Moody

Bid: $14/pound              Weight: 69 pounds

Buyer: Northside Farms

Reserve champion/senior showmanship/senior master shepherd: Callae Moody

Bid: $16/pound              Weight: 63 pounds

Buyer: Northside Farms

Carcass rate of gain: Wyatt Corson

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 26

Average: $6.99/pound with champions; $6.05/pound without

Grand champion: Justin Hall

Bid: $18/pound              Weight: 132 pounds

Buyer: Robert Boulware — Highland Field Services

Reserve champion/intermediate showmanship and shepherd/overall showman: Lauren Philips

Bid: $18/pound              Weight: 132 pounds

Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

Novice showmanship and shepard: Jordan Ramsey

Junior showmanship and shepherd: Seri Williams

Live rate of gain: Allison Rowe

DAIRY FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots:  15

Average: $2.19/pound with champions; $2.06/pound without

Grand champion: Milenka Moody

Bid: $3/pound              Weight: 574 pounds

Buyer: Northside Farms

Reserve champion/junior showmanship: Carter Kibler

Bid: $3/pound              Weight: 447 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Ted and Lisa Ramsey

Intermediate showmanship/advanced showmanship: Elizabeth Smallsreed

Senior showmanship: Tim Hanusosky

Rate of gain: Grayson Moody

CARCASS HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 15

Average: $2.73/pound with champions; $2.41/pound without

Grand champion: Ella Thompson

Bid: $5.50/pound              Weight: 193 pounds

Buyer: W.I. Miller and Sons

Reserve champion: Riley Boggess

Bid: $4/pound              Weight: 163 pounds

Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 82

Average: $3.43/pound with champions; $3.16/pound without

Grand champion: Hudson Miller

Bid: $12.50/pound              Weight: 274 pounds

Buyer: Farm Credit Ag Business

Reserve champion/senior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Riley Philips

Bid: $16/pound              Weight: 271 pounds

Buyer: Mihalic Associates and Auctioneers, LLC

Junior showmanship and outstanding project winner: Avery Rice

Novice showmanship and outstanding project winner: Jeremiah Adams

Intermediate showmanship winner: Lauren Philips

Intermediate outstanding project winner: Emily Roper

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 3

Average: $15.09 with champions; $16 without

Grand champion: Laila Mulligan

Bid: $11/pound              Weight: 11.3 pounds

Buyer: Green & Golden Farm

Reserve champion: Emilee Lukehart

Bid: $18/pound               Weight: 11.6 pounds

Buyer: Green & Golden Farm

AUCTIONEERS/RINGMEN:

Mike Davis, Duke Whiting, Drew Turner, Mike Postlethwait and Larry Postlethwait

