Tuslaw Garden Club hosts pick-up plant sale May 28

STARK COUNTY

Plant sale. The Tuslaw Garden Club will have a pick-up plant sale May 28, 29 and 30 at 207 Jacob St. NE in Navarre, Ohio, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The garden club grows many unusual varieties of vegetables, as well as: tomato, peppers (some hot varieties), cucumbers, etc. There is also an assortment of perennials.

The plant sale is licensed through the State Garden Club. Customers will pull-up in their cars, and a member dressed in mask and gloves will assist you. Check out the Tuslaw Garden Club Facebook page for more information.

