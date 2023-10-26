Two recognized for outstanding contributions to forestry

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry recognized two honorees for their outstanding contributions to forestry in Ohio at the Forest of Honor ceremony in Zaleski State Forest last month.

Trees were planted in the Forest of Honor to recognize the following recipients:

The Ohio Conservation Federation has been a proactive partner in supporting active forest management. This coalition of conservation organizations is an effective advocate for the mission of the ODNR Division of Forestry — to promote and apply management for the sustainable use and protection of Ohio’s private and public forestlands.

Chris Duckworth, of Duckworth Farms, has been instrumental in expanding the “Forestry Field Day” by hosting event attendees at his tree farm located in Fayette County. This field day was conceived in 2017 to help youth better understand our natural surroundings and enjoy a positive outdoor experience.

Induction into the Forest of Honor recognizes individuals, groups and organizations that have contributed significantly to the accomplishment of the Division of Forestry’s mission and the advancement of Ohio forestry.