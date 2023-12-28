View the total solar eclipse at an Ohio State Park

COLUMBUS — There are still camping spots available for experienced campers at many Ohio State Parks in the path of the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Programming planned for the total solar eclipse includes science projects, astronomy-related lessons and observations about the impact of the eclipse has on wildlife.

Ohio State Parks near or in the path of the total solar eclipse with programming available from April 6-8 include Alum Creek State Park, Delaware State Park, East Harbor State Park, Findley State Park, Geneva State Park, Grand Lake St. Marys State Park, Headlands Beach State Park, Hueston Woods State Park, Indian Lake State Park, Lake Loramie State Park, Maumee Bay State Park, Mt. Gilead State Park, Portage Lakes State Park, Punderson State Park, Sycamore State Park, Van Buren State Park and Wingfoot Lake State Park.

Book your spot by visiting ReserveOhio.com. People are not permitted to make reservations for arrivals or departures on April 8. Campers must set their reservations to arrive April 7 or earlier and depart April 9 or later.

Follow ODNR’s Solar Eclipse website at ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/solar-eclipse-2024/solar-eclipse-2024 to stay up to date on Ohio’s Total Eclipse of the Parks.