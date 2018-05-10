Webinar to outline calf market expectations

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Where do we go from here? With the magnitude of the breaks and rallies the entire cattle industry has experienced thus far, that question is on everyone’s mind.

A free CattleFax webinar will address the question, as well as provide an outlook for the cow-calf and entire beef industry for the remainder of 2018.

The CattleFax Trends+ Cow-Calf Webinar is May 23, 5:30 p.m. MT. To participate in the webinar and access program details, producers and industry leaders should register at www.cattlefax.com/#!/about.

About

CattleFax analysts will discuss a variety of topics in the one-hour session, including Cattle and feedstuff market projections for the next 12 to 18 months, outlook of the summer and fall calf markets for 2018, and review of the recent Cow-Calf Survey.