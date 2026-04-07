West Virginia miners die within 24 hours at separate mines

SALEM, Ohio — Two coal miners in West Virginia died less than 24 hours apart in separate workplace accidents at mines in Raleigh and Marshall counties.

Aaron Warrix, a shuttle car operator, died the evening of April 2 after being struck by a rock at Horse Creek Eagle Mine, in Whitesville, West Virginia, in Raleigh County.

The mine, called Panther Eagle Mine in Mine Safety and Health Administration records, is operated by Marfork Coal Company, a subsidiary of Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Warrix, 53, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, had been with the company for four years.

Another miner, Darin Reece, passed away the morning of April 3 after being crushed underground by machinery at the American Consolidated Natural Resources’ Ohio County mine in Marshall County. Reece worked as a continuous miner section supervisor.

In statements released April 3, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey offered his condolences to the men’s families and noted the especially somber day for mining communities in the state.

“The impact of these events reaches far beyond the job site. It is felt by families, coworkers and entire communities. That weight is even greater today, as this marks the second loss of life in West Virginia’s mining community in less than 24 hours,” Morrisey said.

These were the first mining deaths of 2026 in the state. Last year, West Virginia saw six mining deaths on the job.