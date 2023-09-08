Western Pa. team earns second place at invitational

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Pennsylvania placed first in forest evaluation and second overall at the 43rd annual National 4-H Forestry Invitational held recently at West Virginia University Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp and Conference Center near Weston, West Virginia.

The 4-H’ers representing Penn State Extension were Sadie Palfrey, Maggie Palfrey, Elizabeth Bruner and John Bruner, all from Indiana County.

At the invitational, 4-H members competed for overall team and individual awards in several categories. Events included tree identification and measurement, compass and pacing, insect and disease identification, topographic map use, forest evaluation, the forestry bowl and a written forestry exam. Teams from 11 states competed.

Elizabeth Bruner earned a perfect score in the topographic maps section and the highest overall score in the contest. She and Sadie Palfrey earned perfect scores in tree health, which included insect and disease identification.

Deborah Beisel, 4-H volunteer from Indiana County, coached the team. Assistant coaches included Katie Brooks, renewable natural resources and forestry extension educator based in McKean County, and Ashlee Gulvas, 4-H volunteer from Tioga County. Suzanne Palfrey and Connie Bruner served as chaperones.