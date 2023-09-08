Panel on climate-smart solutions for dairy on tap Sept. 13

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Brett Reinford from Reinford Farms, Curt Gooch from Land O’Lakes, Matt Royer from Penn State, and Mike Hosterman from Horizon Farm Credit will lead a panel discussion on climate-smart solutions and how they offer opportunities to enhance dairy farm profitability as part of the 2023 Dairy Financial and Risk Management Conference.

It is one of two-panel discussions that will be part of this year’s conference, planned for Sept. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel in Harrisburg.

The other panel discussion will cover where Pennsylvania stands with performance indicators with Samantha Gehrett of Penn State Extension and Rob Goodling of Horizon Farm Credit. The panel discussion represents a joint project between Horizon Farm Credit, Penn State Extension and the Center for Dairy Excellence.

Dairy financial consultants, lending representatives and interested dairy producers can register for the conference online at www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/financial-conference.

The cost to attend this year’s Dairy Financial and Risk Management Conference is $250 per person, discounted to $200 for those who are representatives of the Center for Dairy Excellence Allies for Advancement. View the full list of speakers and sessions, along with registration information, at www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/financial-conference. Call the Center at 717-346-0849 for more information.