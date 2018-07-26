Western Pennsylvania dairy show posts Red and White results

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Western Pennsylvania Red & White Holstein show was held July 21 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.

Jeff Brown judged 36 head of cattle.

In the junior show-youth, Miss Jordy Beautiful-Red (spring calf) took champion, owned by Charles Stoltzfus, of Berlin, Pa.; and Hill-A-Way Jordy Apache-Red (fall calf) took reserve, owned by Evan Hillegass, Berlin.

In the junior-open show, Pheasant-Echos Talia-Red-Et took champion, owned by Jordon London, Punxsutawney; reserve went to Endvick Skyler McKenzie-Red (winter yearling), owned by McKenzie & Ryleigh Endvick, Somerset.

Senior-youth grand champion went to Londondale Apjack Sally-Red (senior two-year-old), owned by London Alese; and reserve champion went to Stranshome All I Do-Red-Et, (junior three-year-old), owned by Tristen Wilcox, of Russell.

The senior open show grand champion went to Uber-Haven Dfint Chrome-Red (junior two-year-old), owned by Michael and Vanessa Uber, of Mercer; and reserve went to MS Action Rondella-Red-Et (senior three-year-old), owned by Sam McWilliams, of Somerset.

The Best animal bred and owned went to Uber-Haven Dfint Chrome-Red (Junior-two-year-old), owned by Michael and Vanessa Uber, of Mercer.