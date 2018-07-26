Roundup of gardening news for July 26, 2018

PORTAGE COUNTY

Salad luncheon. The Brimfield Faith United Methodist Church will hold a salad luncheon July 28. Cost is $10 and lunch includes salads, sandwiches, beverages and cake.

Hal Hall “The Gourd Man” will discuss his hobby of growing and carving ornamental gourds. A question and answer session will follow.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. For more information, call Lisa Monk at 330-554-2039.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Pest and disease identification. Lee Beers with Ohio State Extension will lead a workshop July 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Growing Better Gardens — Pest ID and Plant Disease.

The workshop, at the Garfield Community Garden, 2652 Woodland St. N.E., will educate gardeners on how to identify pests and plant diseases.

Attendees are asked to bring a chair. For more information, contact 330-774-8896 or cassandra@tnpwarren.org.

