Wildlife recreation contributes $12.8 billion to Ohio’s economy: survey

COLUMBUS — A recently released report showed that wildlife-based recreation contributed nearly $12.5 billion to Ohio’s economy in 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

The study, conducted by the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management and Southwick Associates, surveyed Ohio residents to gauge their participation in outdoor recreation and the economic impact of those activities.

Survey methodology

The survey primarily focused on Ohioans’ involvement in hunting, fishing, target shooting and wildlife viewing. Ohio residents ages 18 and older, including licensed hunters and anglers, completed telephone and email surveys.

The report found that collectively, the four study activities provided nearly 80,000 jobs in Ohio and $4 billion in income, plus $1.1 billion in local and state taxes, as well as more than $600 million in federal taxes

The activities contributed $6.7 billion to Ohio’s gross domestic product in 2022. Of the $12.5 billion of economic activity created through these activities, residents contributed $12 billion.

Fishing

According to the survey, about 18% of Ohio’s adults fished in 2022, about 1.7 million anglers. Ohio’s anglers combined to spend $5.5 billion last year and supported more than 34,000 jobs. Not surprisingly, the most popular counties for anglers were those along Lake Erie and the Ohio River, and 37% of anglers took at least one trip to Lake Erie to fish.

Hunting

Hunters generated $1.9 billion in spending last year and supported 12,000 jobs. Each of the state’s 500,000 hunters spent an average of $3,500. Approximately 5% of Ohioans older than 18 hunt. White-tailed deer were the most popular game species, with 91% of hunters taking part. Firearms were used by 83% of hunters, a bow by 72%, and many used both.

Target shooting

Meanwhile, 1.1 million target shooters spent $2.6 billion in 2022, supporting more than 22,000 jobs. Around 20% of Ohioans participate in target shooting each year. Outdoor shooting ranges were used by 71% of target shooters, and indoor ranges by 46%. Interestingly, 40% of target shooters visited the range for reasons other than preparing to hunt. Hamilton, Franklin and Cuyahoga counties – Ohio’s most populous counties – were among the most popular for target shooters, as were Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Wildlife viewing

Wildlife viewers poured $1.6 billion into Ohio’s economy last year and supported 11,500 jobs. Most (91%) of the 4.1 million viewers looked for birds. Mammals, insects, reptiles and amphibians were also sought out. Wildlife viewers, a group that included photographers, were likely to stay near home, with a third of participants traveling fewer than 10 miles to enjoy their hobby. A third of wildlife viewers also relied exclusively on public land, emphasizing the importance of making these recreation areas accessible.

View the complete outdoor recreation participation and economic impact study at wildohio.gov.