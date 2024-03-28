WNF employees receive awards from Forest Service

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest’s Heritage Program Manager recently received a 2024 Chief’s Honor Award from the U.S. Forest Service for his contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Andy Tremayne, who also serves as the Forest’s archaeologist and tribal liaison, received the award in the Developing Tribal and Equity-Centered Partnerships category. Along with Eastern Region team members Troy Ferone and J. Gavin Hale, Tremayne hosted nine college students and their faculty advisors for Cultural Heritage in the Forest. The program was a hands-on internship for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, training them in cultural resources management, historic preservation and conservation.

A Utah native, Tremayne holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alaska, a master’s degree from the University of Wyoming and a doctoral degree from the University of California-Davis, all in anthropology.

A group of employees from the Wayne National Forest’s Ironton Ragner District Center for Excellence also received a Chief’s Honors Award in the category of Reimagining Recreation by Engaging New and Diverse Audiences to Expand Social and Economic Benefits for the Public.

The district hosted and mentored 10 interns representing a mix of adults, university students and high school youths. Team members Mathias Wallace, Dustin Mills, Nick Mossbarger, Robert Napier, Robert Webb, Roger Boggs, Glen Finley, Andrew Tremayne, Mike Buchanan, Taissae Medina-Sanchez and Coby Salmon all contributed to the effort.

The Chief’s Honor Award represents the highest achievement in U.S. Forest Service. The recipients were chosen from across the nation for their outstanding accomplishments in meeting strategic goals.