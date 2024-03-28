Ohio Clean Marinas Program honors leaders in environmental stewardship

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Clean Marinas team, consisting of a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Sea Grant College Program, honored several marinas and partners at the 8th annual Ohio Marina Conference on Feb. 29, at Maumee Bay State Park Lodge and Convention Center.

The Ohio Clean Marinas Program recognized several deserving recipients through its awards program. Atwood Lake Boats was selected as the Marina of the Year for their exceptional dedication to boat shrink wrap recycling with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. Ohio River Way was acknowledged as the Partner of the Year for their invaluable support in expanding the Clean Marinas program to southern Ohio, fostering environmental stewardship along the Ohio River.

The following list of marinas and partners were also recognized as newly certified marinas:

Platinum Level – Atwood Lake Boats West Marina and Atwood Lake Boats East Marina;

Gold Level – Clendening Marina;

Base Level – Oasis Marina at North Coast Harbor, The Boathouse at Stroud’s Run, Superior Marine Group and Tappan Marina.

Additionally, the following list of marinas and partners were recertified:

Gold Level – Buck Creek State Park Marina

Base Level – Fairport Harbor Rod and Reel Association, Battery Park Marina, Oasis Marina at Port Lorain and SkipperBud’s Marina Del Isle.

Conference

The event drew over 100 industry professionals and stakeholders who convened to explore innovative strategies for sustainable marina operations and environmental stewardship. The conference featured an array of speakers and panel discussions covering critical topics such as the detection of harmful algal blooms, prevention of aquatic invasive species, carbon monoxide safety measures and effective marketing strategies for sustainable businesses.

In the afternoon sessions, attendees engaged in discussions on marine debris management, recycling initiatives, and explored available grants and technical assistance tailored to the marina industry.

The Ohio Clean Marinas Program is a collaborative effort between the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, the ODNR Office of Coastal Management and the Ohio Sea Grant College Program designed to encourage marinas and boaters to use simple, innovative solutions to keep Ohio’s coastal and inland waterway resources clean. The program assists in protecting clean water and fresh air for generations of boaters to come.