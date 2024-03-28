Woodcock Creek offers April programs

MEADVILLE, Pa. — Crawford County Conservation District’s Woodcock Creek Nature Center is offering a variety of educational programs in April.

There will be an open house at the fish hatchery in Linesville on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by the display table and chat with district staff members Kathy Uglow and Sydney Holler.

There will be two activities based around Native American artifacts. Guests can check out an assortment of artifacts found in Crawford County on April 4 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Stainbrook Park Shelter #2, by the creek. If weather is inclement, meet inside the front door of the Nature Center.

Jim Edwards, of Fort LeBeouf Museum in Waterford, will be on hand April 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Stainbrook Park Shelter #2 to make help guests make Native American shell necklaces. LeBeouf will give some history and bring the materials and drills needed to have an educational and fun experience. Examine other artifacts at this program, as well.

All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration. Call 814-763-5269 to register or for more information. Event information is also available at crawfordconservation.org. and on the District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.