WVDA warns public to look for exotic tick

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is advising the public to be on the lookout for a potential, new tick threat to West Virginia.

National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed the finding of the Haemaphysalis longicornis tick, otherwise known as the East Asian or longhorned tick, in Virginia, May 14.

The tick appeared on an orphaned calf found on a beef farm located in Albemarle County, Virginia.

In late 2017, the longhorned tick was found initially in New Jersey. No known direct link exists between the Virginia farm and the area in New Jersey where the tick first appeared.

The WVDA is working with the United States Department of Agriculture and other West Virginia stakeholders to determine if the tick is present in the state.

Active tick surveillance and livestock infestation investigations have been initiated. Suspicious ticks will be submitted to the laboratory for analysis and confirmation.

For more information, contact the WVDA’s Animal Health Division at 304- 558-2214.