Young advocates needed for soybean farmers

ST. LOUIS — The American Soybean Association is accepting applications for the Ag Voices of the Future program.

The program is for young people interested in improving their understanding of major policy issues that impact soybean farmers, the importance of advocacy, and careers that can impact agricultural policy.

The Ag Voices of the Future class will be held in conjunction with the ASA Board Meeting and Soy Issues Briefing, July 9-12, in Washington.

Program

The Ag Voices of the Future program is designed to expose young people, with a connection to the farm, to an education on major policy issues and advocacy.

The program also encourages careers within agriculture associations and industry, as well as government regulatory and legislative positions.

Apply

To apply, students must be at least 18 and have an interest in learning more about advocacy and policy issues that impact U.S. soybean farmers and career opportunities in Washington and the agriculture industry.

Program sponsors will cover travel, lodging and meal expenses. Class size is limited.

Visit soygrowers.com and find Ag Voices of the Future under the “learn” tab and complete an online application by June 1.