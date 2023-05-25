Youngstown Press Club to give $2,000 scholarships

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Press Club will award $2,000 scholarships to college juniors or seniors from the Mahoning or Shenango valleys who are studying journalism or a related field.

One of these awards will go to a journalism major and the other to a student of public relations, marketing, broadcasting or another communications-related field.

Applicants must:

* Submit proof of a 3.0 or higher grade point average.

* Be entering their junior or senior year of college.

* Submit at least two writing or broadcast samples.

* Meet the June 30 application deadline.

* Reside in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer or Lawrence counties, but they may be attending college elsewhere.

Applicants should provide examples of community involvement.

The application form is at yopressclub.com/scholarship.html.

After completing that form, applicants should download it to their computers and e-mail the form and all attachments to youngstownpressclub@gmail.com.

Scholarship recipients are encouraged to attend the Youngstown Press Club’s Sept. 7 Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The Youngstown Press Club was re-established in 2018 to promote journalism and other communication-related professions in the Mahoning Valley.