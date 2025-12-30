Ohio State Extension’s Small Farm Financial College set for January

CORTLAND, Ohio — The Trumbull and Ashtabula County offices of the Ohio State University Extension will hold classes designed to help small farms learn business basics Jan. 10 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This two-part class series, entitled Small Farm Financial College, will provide landowners with the tools they need to plan their farm-based business.

This course offers 10 hours of farm management education to help you start your farm on the path to financial success. The college is designed to help landowners examine potential ways to increase profits on their small-acreage properties. The program is open to all new or aspiring farmers, new rural landowners, small farmers and farm families looking for new ideas.

During this course, participants will be challenged to develop realistic expectations for their new farm business.

They will receive information on getting started, identifying the strengths and weaknesses of their property, and developing a farm business plan. Information on farm finances, insurance, liability, labor and marketing will be covered during the college.

Registration is $50 for the first farm member. Additional farm family members are encouraged to attend at a reduced rate of $25/person. This reduced rate is made possible by generous contributions from the Hertzer Family Trust, Kacerski Tax & Business Services and the Risser Farm Management Fund.

This program also qualifies attendees for the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Program. Those interested in receiving this credit can visit agri.ohio.gov/programs/farmland-preservation-office/Beginning-Farmer-Tax-Credit-Program for more information.

Those interested in participating in this college or those seeking more information are encouraged to check out the website at go.osu.edu/smallfarms26

For more information, contact Lee Beers at beers.66@osu.edu or call 330-638-6783.

There is a soft deadline of Jan, 5, but registrations will also be taken at the door.