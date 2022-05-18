Avocado Veggie Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 1 avocado, cored and cut in half
- 4 Tbsp. sunflower seeds
- 1/2 large cucumber, sliced
- 4 radishes, sliced
- 2 roma tomatoes, sliced
- 4 whole wheat sandwich thins
Directions:
- Gently remove the insides of the avocado from shell. Cut avocado into thin slices. Spread 1/4 of the avocado slices on bottom piece of sandwich thin. Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. sunflower seeds. Top with 4-5 cucumber slices, 4-5 radish slices and 3 tomato slices. Place top piece of sandwich thin on sandwich. Repeat process for remaining 3 sandwiches.
