Avocado Veggie Sandwich

By -
0
6

Avocado Veggie Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • 1 avocado, cored and cut in half
  • 4 Tbsp. sunflower seeds
  • 1/2 large cucumber, sliced
  • 4 radishes, sliced
  • 2 roma tomatoes, sliced
  • 4 whole wheat sandwich thins

Directions:

  1. Gently remove the insides of the avocado from shell. Cut avocado into thin slices. Spread 1/4 of the avocado slices on bottom piece of sandwich thin. Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. sunflower seeds. Top with 4-5 cucumber slices, 4-5 radish slices and 3 tomato slices. Place top piece of sandwich thin on sandwich. Repeat process for remaining 3 sandwiches.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.