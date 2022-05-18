Apple, Cheddar & Turkey Panini
Ingredients:
- 4 slices whole grain bread
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 green apple, thinly sliced
- 8 slices sharp cheddar cheese
- 8 thin slices deli roasted turkey
Directions:
- Preheat the panini press or grill.
- Spread the outer side of each slice of bread with 1 tablespoon butter. Spread the mustard evenly over two slices of bread. Layer with apple slices, cheese and turkey. Top each with the remaining bread slices.
- Grill each sandwich for 3 to 5 minutes or until bread is golden brown and cheese has melted. Remove from pan, cut in half and serve immediately.
