Apple, Cheddar & Turkey Panini

Ingredients:

  • 4 slices whole grain bread
  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 green apple, thinly sliced
  • 8 slices sharp cheddar cheese
  • 8 thin slices deli roasted turkey

Directions:

  1. Preheat the panini press or grill.
  2. Spread the outer side of each slice of bread with 1 tablespoon butter. Spread the mustard evenly over two slices of bread. Layer with apple slices, cheese and turkey. Top each with the remaining bread slices.
  3. Grill each sandwich for 3 to 5 minutes or until bread is golden brown and cheese has melted. Remove from pan, cut in half and serve immediately.

