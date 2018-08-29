Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon herb and garlic cream cheese
- 1 plain or grain bagel, split and toasted
- 2 thin slices Cheddar or Provolone cheese
- sliced dill pickles, drained
- 2 Tbsp. shredded carrot
- 1-2 leaf lettuce
Directions:
- Spread the cream cheese on the toasted bagel. Layer the cheese, pickle slices, carrot, and lettuce onto one half of the bagel, then top with the remaining bagel half. Cut the sandwich in half and wrap with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Place the sandwich in a lunch bag with an ice pack.