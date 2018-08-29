Ingredients:
- 2 large russet potatoes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon salt or to taste
Directions:
- Using a mandolin, slice potatoes very thinly (about 1/16 inch thick). Soak sliced potatoes in water for approx. 2 hours. Drain, and pat dry.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss potatoes with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Line two baking sheets with a cookie cooling rack. Place the potatoes in an even layer on the rack. Bake until golden brown and crisp, turning pan every five minutes for approximately 20 minutes. Remove chips as they brown. Do not over-brown; they will crisp as they cool.
- Once the potato chips come out of the oven, sprinkle with salt. Let cool.