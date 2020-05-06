Banana Pineapple Slush

Banana Pineapple Slush
Yield: 9 1/2 quarts

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups sugar
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 (46 oz.) can pineapple juice
  • 3 cups orange juice
  • 3/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup orange juice concentrate
  • 8 medium size ripe bananas, mashed
  • 2 bottles (2 liters each) cream soda
  • 3 (12 oz.) cans lemon-lime soda

Directions:

  1. In a saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil over medium heat; cool. Pour into a freezer container; add pineapple juice, orange and lemon juices, orange juice concentrate and bananas. Cover and freeze.
  2. To serve, thaw mixture until slushy; stir in cream soda and lemon-lime soda.

