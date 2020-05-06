Banana Pineapple Slush
Yield: 9 1/2 quarts
Ingredients:
- 4 cups sugar
- 2 cups water
- 1 (46 oz.) can pineapple juice
- 3 cups orange juice
- 3/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/2 cup orange juice concentrate
- 8 medium size ripe bananas, mashed
- 2 bottles (2 liters each) cream soda
- 3 (12 oz.) cans lemon-lime soda
Directions:
- In a saucepan, bring sugar and water to a boil over medium heat; cool. Pour into a freezer container; add pineapple juice, orange and lemon juices, orange juice concentrate and bananas. Cover and freeze.
- To serve, thaw mixture until slushy; stir in cream soda and lemon-lime soda.
