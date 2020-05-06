Quinoa Orange and Pistachio Salad
Ingredients:
- Two 15 oz cans mandarin oranges, in its own juice, all but ¼ cup juice drained and discarded
- 1 cup quinoa
- ¼ cup fresh mint, loosely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 15 oz. canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained thoroughly
- 1/3 cup chopped almonds or pistachios
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- 1 tsp. minced garlic (about 1 clove)
- 4 cups kale or greens, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- ¼ tsp. black pepper
Directions:
- Bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add 1 cup quinoa, cover, and let simmer over low heat for about 15-20 minutes. Let cool.
- Add the mandarin oranges, mint, chickpeas, nuts, dried cranberries, and greens.
- In a separate dish, combine the vinegar, garlic, pepper, olive oil and the reserved ¼ cup juice from the mandarin oranges.
- Pour dressing over the quinoa mixture. Toss lightly. Serve chilled.
