Quinoa Orange and Pistachio Salad

By -
0
0

Quinoa Orange and Pistachio Salad

Ingredients:

  • Two 15 oz cans mandarin oranges, in its own juice, all but ¼ cup juice drained and discarded
  • 1 cup quinoa
  • ¼ cup fresh mint, loosely chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 15 oz. canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained thoroughly
  • 1/3 cup chopped almonds or pistachios
  • ¼ cup dried cranberries
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic (about 1 clove)
  • 4 cups kale or greens, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ tsp. black pepper

Directions:

  1. Bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add 1 cup quinoa, cover, and let simmer over low heat for about 15-20 minutes. Let cool.
  2. Add the mandarin oranges, mint, chickpeas, nuts, dried cranberries, and greens.
  3. In a separate dish, combine the vinegar, garlic, pepper, olive oil and the reserved ¼ cup juice from the mandarin oranges.
  4. Pour dressing over the quinoa mixture. Toss lightly. Serve chilled.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.