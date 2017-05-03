Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1 cup uncooked whole wheat pasta
- 2 zucchini or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/2 inch slices (about 3 cups)
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no salt added diced tomatoes
- 1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
Directions:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
- Stir in broth, pasta, squash, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook 9 to 11 minutes or until pasta and squash are almost tender and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.