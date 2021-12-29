Bell Pepper Poppers
Ingredients:
- nonstick cooking spray
- 12 mini sweet peppers
- 2 slices turkey bacon (diced)
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 4 oz. cream cheese (room temperature)
- 2 oz. soft goat cheese (room temperature)
- 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 slice whole wheat bread (toasted)
- 1 clove garlic (minced)
- 1 Tbsp Parmesan cheese (grated)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375° F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Set aside.
- Slice each pepper in half lengthwise then scoop out any seeds and membrane.
- Add bacon to a non-stick sauté pan with cooking spray over medium heat and cook until crisp. Drain on a paper towel and set aside.
- Add onions to the pan used to cook the bacon and add more cooking spray if needed. Cook the onions, stirring occasionally until clear. Set aside to cool.
- In a small bowl, mix the cream cheese and goat cheese. Add the bacon, onions and red pepper flakes. Stir to combine.
- Grind toasted bread in a food processor with the garlic and parmesan cheese. Set aside in a small bowl.
- Spoon the cheese mixture into each pepper half (1 Tsp. of mixture per popper), and then press the cheese side of the popper into the whole wheat breadcrumb mixture.
- Lay on the prepared baking sheet breadcrumb side up and spray each on lightly with cooking spray.
- Bake the poppers for about 20 minutes or until the peppers have softened and the breadcrumbs are golden brown.
