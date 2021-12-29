Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms

By -
0
21

Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms

Ingredients:

  • 1 slice hearty white bread torn into 4 pieces
  • 1 Tbsp. panko bread crumbs
  • 1 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil

Ingredients for the Mushrooms:

  • 24 1½-2 inch diameter white button mushrooms, washed & stems removed
  • 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter melted
  • For the Spinach Artichoke Filling:
  • 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • ½ medium yellow or white onion diced
  • 9 ounces frozen artichoke hearts thawed, squeezed dry & chopped
  • 1 garlic clove minced
  • 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup half-and-half or cream
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1½ tsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. hot sauce
  • 1 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 5- ounces frozen chopped spinach thawed and squeezed dry

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F and adjust oven rack to middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment or aluminum foil and set a wire rack inside (or covering the top and spray the rack with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. For the Topping: Place bread, panko crumbs and Parmesan in a food processor fitted with the metal attachment. Pulse the bread 3-4 seconds. Drizzle in the oil and pulse 1-2 times. Set aside.
  3. For the Mushrooms: Pat the mushrooms dry with paper towels. Brush them lightly with melted butter and set them on the prepared baking sheet 1-2 inches apart. Set aside until filling is ready.
  4. For the Spinach Artichoke Filling: Heat large skillet over medium heat and add 1-tablespoon butter and 1-tablespoon oil. When the oil/butter are heated (before butter burns), add onions and cook, stirring often, until onions are softened, 4-5 minutes. Add artichokes and cook, stirring often, 4-5 minutes or until they have a lightly browned. Add garlic, stir and cook another 30 seconds. Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter and stir until melted. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetable mixture and cook 1 minute, stirring continuously. Slowly stir in the half-and-half, Parmesan, lemon juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire Sauce and salt. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat, add spinach and stir well.
  5. Spoon the artichoke/spinach filling into the mushroom caps, packing down and rounding over the tops of the mushrooms.
  6. Top the filled mushrooms with the topping mixture, pressing down lightly so the topping sticks to the filling.
  7. Bake 20-25 at 350°F or until the tops are golden brown and mushrooms are cooked through. Remove from oven, let rest 4 minutes and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleBell Pepper Poppers
Next articleWhite Queso Dip

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.