Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms
Ingredients:
- 1 slice hearty white bread torn into 4 pieces
- 1 Tbsp. panko bread crumbs
- 1 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
Ingredients for the Mushrooms:
- 24 1½-2 inch diameter white button mushrooms, washed & stems removed
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter melted
- For the Spinach Artichoke Filling:
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ medium yellow or white onion diced
- 9 ounces frozen artichoke hearts thawed, squeezed dry & chopped
- 1 garlic clove minced
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 cup half-and-half or cream
- 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1½ tsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp. hot sauce
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 5- ounces frozen chopped spinach thawed and squeezed dry
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F and adjust oven rack to middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment or aluminum foil and set a wire rack inside (or covering the top and spray the rack with nonstick cooking spray.
- For the Topping: Place bread, panko crumbs and Parmesan in a food processor fitted with the metal attachment. Pulse the bread 3-4 seconds. Drizzle in the oil and pulse 1-2 times. Set aside.
- For the Mushrooms: Pat the mushrooms dry with paper towels. Brush them lightly with melted butter and set them on the prepared baking sheet 1-2 inches apart. Set aside until filling is ready.
- For the Spinach Artichoke Filling: Heat large skillet over medium heat and add 1-tablespoon butter and 1-tablespoon oil. When the oil/butter are heated (before butter burns), add onions and cook, stirring often, until onions are softened, 4-5 minutes. Add artichokes and cook, stirring often, 4-5 minutes or until they have a lightly browned. Add garlic, stir and cook another 30 seconds. Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter and stir until melted. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetable mixture and cook 1 minute, stirring continuously. Slowly stir in the half-and-half, Parmesan, lemon juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire Sauce and salt. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat, add spinach and stir well.
- Spoon the artichoke/spinach filling into the mushroom caps, packing down and rounding over the tops of the mushrooms.
- Top the filled mushrooms with the topping mixture, pressing down lightly so the topping sticks to the filling.
- Bake 20-25 at 350°F or until the tops are golden brown and mushrooms are cooked through. Remove from oven, let rest 4 minutes and serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!