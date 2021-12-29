NYE Cheese Ball

By -
0
32

NYE Cheese Ball

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese
  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon granulated onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried chives or ¼ cup minced fresh chives
  • 1/2 cup salted roasted sliced almonds or chopped pecans

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients except nuts in a food processor or with a stand mixer until smooth. Wrap in plastic wrap and form into a ball.
  2. Refrigerate the cheese ball at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours. Roll in the toasted nuts.
  3. Serve immediately or wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate up to one week or freeze up to 4 months. Enjoy!

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.