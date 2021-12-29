NYE Cheese Ball
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon granulated onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried chives or ¼ cup minced fresh chives
- 1/2 cup salted roasted sliced almonds or chopped pecans
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients except nuts in a food processor or with a stand mixer until smooth. Wrap in plastic wrap and form into a ball.
- Refrigerate the cheese ball at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours. Roll in the toasted nuts.
- Serve immediately or wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate up to one week or freeze up to 4 months. Enjoy!
