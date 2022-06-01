Bite-Sized Spiced Apple Bread Puddings
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. butter, plus more for muffin tins
- 3 tart-sweet apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 12 whole star anise
- 3/4 cup milk
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 8 ounces (5 to 6 slices) buttermilk bread, cut into1/2-inch dice
- 1/2 cup sour cream or crème fraîche
Directions:
- In large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add apples, sugar and star anise and cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are tender, about 3 minutes. Increase to high and cook, stirring occasionally, until juices are almost evaporated, about 2 minutes; set aside.
- In large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs and salt. Stir in bread and set aside for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat oven to 450°F. Butter 24-cup mini muffin tin. Remove star anise from apples (save for garnish).
- Stir apple mixture into bread mixture. Spoon mixture into prepared muffin cups. Bake until lightly browned and set, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Serve warm, topped with sour cream or crème fraîche and reserved star anise. Makes 24
