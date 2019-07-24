Blueberry & Watermelon Salad

Blueberry & Watermelon Salad

From: U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup cubed feta cheese
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp lemon zest
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • Pinch of hot pepper flakes
  • 2 cups cubed seedless watermelon
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1 cup chopped cucumber
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed, thinly sliced fresh basil

Directions:

 

  1. Toss together feta, red onion, oil, lemon zest, lemon juice and hot pepper flakes. Let stand for 10 minutes.
  2. Toss together watermelon, blueberries, cucumber and basil; transfer to small serving platter. Top with feta mixture.

 

