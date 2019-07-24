Blueberry & Watermelon Salad
From: U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup cubed feta cheese
- 1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- Pinch of hot pepper flakes
- 2 cups cubed seedless watermelon
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1 cup chopped cucumber
- 1/4 cup loosely packed, thinly sliced fresh basil
Directions:
- Toss together feta, red onion, oil, lemon zest, lemon juice and hot pepper flakes. Let stand for 10 minutes.
- Toss together watermelon, blueberries, cucumber and basil; transfer to small serving platter. Top with feta mixture.
