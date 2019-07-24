Raspberry Mojito

From: National Processed Raspberry Council

Ingredients:

1/2 cup frozen raspberries, divided

6 fresh springs mint

2 tablespoons simple syrup*

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons water

crushed ice, as needed

1/2 cup sparkling water

Directions:

In a tall glass, add 1/4 cup frozen raspberries, mint, simple syrup and water. Muddle all ingredients until well combined. Add ice to the glass. Add lime juice. Then, fill the remainder of glass with sparkling water. Garnish with remaining of the frozen raspberries

* In a pan, bring equal parts sugar and water to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat and let simmer for 1-2 minutes. Chill until ready to use.