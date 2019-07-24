Raspberry Mojito
From: National Processed Raspberry Council
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup frozen raspberries, divided
- 6 fresh springs mint
- 2 tablespoons simple syrup*
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons water
- crushed ice, as needed
- 1/2 cup sparkling water
Directions:
- In a tall glass, add 1/4 cup frozen raspberries, mint, simple syrup and water.
- Muddle all ingredients until well combined.
- Add ice to the glass.
- Add lime juice. Then, fill the remainder of glass with sparkling water.
- Garnish with remaining of the frozen raspberries
* In a pan, bring equal parts sugar and water to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat and let simmer for 1-2 minutes. Chill until ready to use.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!