Ingredients:
- 2 pounds skinless chicken pieces (thighs and legs)
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 12 cloves garlic crushed, skin removed
- 1 yellow onion chopped
- 1 shallot chopped
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- 4 sprigs of thyme
- 2 ounces green olives drained and chopped (about 1/3 cup)
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your preparation area.
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees, season the chicken with the salt and pepper.
- Heat up the olive oil in a cast iron or oven safe skillet. Once heated, place your chicken pieces in a single layer in your skillet and sear until golden brown, about 5 minutes.
- Add in the crushed garlic cloves and continue to cook until garlic becomes fragrant. Remove the chicken and garlic from the skillet.
- Add the onion and shallot to the skillet and stir until the onions and shallots have softened, about 3 minutes.
- Place your chicken pieces and garlic back in the pan in a single layer and sprinkle the thyme leaves on top of the chicken. Arrange the olives between the chicken pieces and top with the sprigs of thyme.
- Bake for 45 minutes or until the chicken reaches the internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove from the oven and serve.