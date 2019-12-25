Bratwurst Bites with Sauerkraut Dipping Sauce

By -
0
6

Bratwurst Bites with Sauerkraut Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1 package 5 each bratwurst
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 tube non-perforated crescent roll sheet
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
  • ½ cup sauerkraut drained if needed
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • pinch black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut the uncooked bratwurst into 1″ pieces to make 24 pieces.
  2. In a large skillet, brown the bratwurst pieces (on medium/high heat) in the oil until browned and cooked through, turning occasionally (approximately 10 minutes). Remove the cooked bratwurst to a paper towel to drain and cool.
  3. Pop and unroll the crescent sheet. Slice the sheet in half lengthwise and then slice into ½” strips to equal 24 – 6″ strips. Wrap each cooked bratwurst piece in one of the 6″ crescent strips. Place each wrapped bratwurst onto a parchment lined baking sheet.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and water. Brush each crescent wrapped bratwurst with a bit of the egg wash, being careful not to saturate the bites as this will make them stick to the tray. Sprinkle each bratwurst bite with poppy seeds. Bake in a preheated oven for 15-17 minutes, or until the crescent rolls are golden brown.
  5. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together the sauerkraut, mayonnaise, pepper, and smoked paprika. Keep cold until ready to serve.
  6. Serve the bratwurst bites warm (or at room temperature), along with the chilled sauerkraut sauce. 

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.