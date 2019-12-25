Bratwurst Bites with Sauerkraut Dipping Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 package 5 each bratwurst
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 tube non-perforated crescent roll sheet
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
- ½ cup sauerkraut drained if needed
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- pinch black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut the uncooked bratwurst into 1″ pieces to make 24 pieces.
- In a large skillet, brown the bratwurst pieces (on medium/high heat) in the oil until browned and cooked through, turning occasionally (approximately 10 minutes). Remove the cooked bratwurst to a paper towel to drain and cool.
- Pop and unroll the crescent sheet. Slice the sheet in half lengthwise and then slice into ½” strips to equal 24 – 6″ strips. Wrap each cooked bratwurst piece in one of the 6″ crescent strips. Place each wrapped bratwurst onto a parchment lined baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and water. Brush each crescent wrapped bratwurst with a bit of the egg wash, being careful not to saturate the bites as this will make them stick to the tray. Sprinkle each bratwurst bite with poppy seeds. Bake in a preheated oven for 15-17 minutes, or until the crescent rolls are golden brown.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together the sauerkraut, mayonnaise, pepper, and smoked paprika. Keep cold until ready to serve.
- Serve the bratwurst bites warm (or at room temperature), along with the chilled sauerkraut sauce.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!