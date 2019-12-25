Baked Salmon Salad Spread

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound salmon fillets
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon dried dill weed
  • ½ teaspoon Old Bay seafood seasoning
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • crackers for serving if desired

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Place the fish fillets on a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake the fillets in a preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove and cool.
  3. Flake the cooled fish with a fork and place in a medium-size bowl. Add the lemon zest, dill weed, Old Bay seasoning, mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish and garlic powder to the fish and mix well.
  4. Cover and chill for at least two hours. Use the spread for crackers as an appetizer, or as a sandwich filling. 

