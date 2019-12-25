Baked Salmon Salad Spread
Ingredients:
- 1 pound salmon fillets
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon dried dill weed
- ½ teaspoon Old Bay seafood seasoning
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- crackers for serving if desired
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Place the fish fillets on a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake the fillets in a preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove and cool.
- Flake the cooled fish with a fork and place in a medium-size bowl. Add the lemon zest, dill weed, Old Bay seasoning, mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish and garlic powder to the fish and mix well.
- Cover and chill for at least two hours. Use the spread for crackers as an appetizer, or as a sandwich filling.
