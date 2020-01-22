Caramel Brittle
Ingredients:
- 8 Cups Rice squares cereal
- 1 Cup Peanuts salted
- 1 Can Condensed Milk sweetened, not evaporated
- 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
Directions:
- Heat oven to 300°F. Spray two 15x10x1-inch pans with cooking spray.
- In large bowl, mix ingredients until evenly coated. Spread in pans in single layer.
- Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until light golden brown. Spread on waxed paper to cool, about 15 minutes. Break into pieces. Store in airtight container.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!