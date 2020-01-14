    Smashed Red Potatoes

    Smashed Red Potatoes

    Ingredients:

    • 1 lb. small red potatoes (about 7), quartered
    • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
    • 3 Tbsp. thinly sliced green onions
    • 1 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
    • 1/8 tsp. salt
    • 1/8 tsp. pepper

    Directions:

    1. Put the potatoes in a medium saucepan.
    2. Pour in enough water to cover them.
    3. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, or until fork-tender.
    4. Drain well in a colander. Return to the pan.
    5. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat the buttermilk over medium-low heat for 5 to 7 minutes, or until hot, making sure it doesn’t boil.
    6. Remove from the heat. Using a potato masher, mash the potatoes, adding enough buttermilk to make them creamy (you may not need all the buttermilk).
    7. Add the remaining ingredients, stirring just until blended. 5 servings.

     

