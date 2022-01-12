Carrot Ginger Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. fresh ginger peeled and grated
- ½ cup leeks, ¼-inch slice
- 1 tbsp. canola oil
- 1 quart vegetable stock
- 1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. soy sauce
- 1 tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
- 2 ½ cups carrots, large dice
- 1 cup celery, large dice
- 1 tbsp. orange juice
Directions:
- Sauté ginger and leeks in soy oil until tender.
- Add stock, soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add carrots and celery and cook for 20 minutes.
- Remove from heat and purée with a hand blender or in a standard blender. Add orange juice, check seasoning and serve.
