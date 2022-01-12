Carrot Ginger Soup

By -
0
0

Carrot Ginger Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp. fresh ginger peeled and grated
  • ½ cup leeks, ¼-inch slice
  • 1 tbsp. canola oil
  • 1 quart vegetable stock
  • 1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
  • 2 ½ cups carrots, large dice
  • 1 cup celery, large dice
  • 1 tbsp. orange juice

Directions:

  1. Sauté ginger and leeks in soy oil until tender.
  2. Add stock, soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer for 10 minutes.
  3. Add carrots and celery and cook for 20 minutes.
  4. Remove from heat and purée with a hand blender or in a standard blender. Add orange juice, check seasoning and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.