Ingredients:
- 4 cups hot vegetable stock
- 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 lb. carrots, washed and coarsely grated
- 12 oz. arborio rice
- zest and juice 1 lemon
- a few springs of lemon thyme or 1 tsp. dried
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Place the stock in a small pan and keep on a low heat. Heat the oil in large heavy-based pan, add the onions and saute for 2-3 mins to soften without coloring. Add the garlic and carrots and cook for a further 2 mins. Add the rice and stir until the grains are coated. Add a ladleful or two of the stock to the pan, stir well then gently cook until the stock has been absorbed. Repeat until all the stock has been used and the rice is nearly tender – about 20 mins.
- Remove from the heat, stir in the cheese and finally adjust the seasoning to taste.
- Serve sprinkled with a few more sprigs of thyme if liked.